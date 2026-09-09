Debunking all myths about body temperature
What's the story
Body temperature is a vital sign that many of us have misconceptions about. Most of these myths stem from outdated information or a lack of understanding of how the body works. Knowing the truth about body temperature can help you make informed health decisions, understand your body's signals better, and navigate health concerns more effectively. Here, we debunk common myths related to body temperature and give you insights into what really matters.
#1
Myth: Normal body temperature is always 98.6°F
The commonly accepted normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius), but it varies from person to person.
For some, the normal can be anywhere between 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36.1 degrees Celsius) and 99 degrees Fahrenheit (37.2 degrees Celsius).
Age, time of day, and activity level can also affect body temperature.
Knowing that normal ranges can vary helps you identify when something is actually wrong.
#2
Myth: Cold weather makes your body temperature drop
While cold weather can make you feel chilly, it does not necessarily drop your core body temperature significantly.
The body has mechanisms like shivering and constricting blood vessels to maintain its core temperature in cold conditions.
However, prolonged exposure without proper clothing, shelter, or both can lead to hypothermia, a serious condition where the body loses heat faster than it can produce.
#3
Myth: Fever always indicates infection
A fever is often seen as a sign of infection, but it can also be a response to other factors like inflammation or autoimmune disorders.
Sometimes, even vaccines can cause a temporary fever as the immune system responds.
While fever is commonly associated with illness, it is important to consider other symptoms, and consult a healthcare professional for accurate diagnosis.
#4
Myth: Drinking hot liquids raises body temperature
Drinking hot liquids does not raise your core body temperature significantly. It may provide temporary warmth but does not affect internal heat regulation much.
Your body regulates its internal temperature through sweating, blood flow adjustments, and other mechanisms rather than by consuming hot or cold beverages.
#5
Myth: Sweating means you're losing weight
Sweating is your body's way of cooling itself down, not losing weight.
When you sweat, your body is just releasing water and salt through your sweat glands.
The weight you lose when sweating is just temporary and will come back when you rehydrate.
To lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you consume through diet, exercise, and not just sweating.