Debunking all myths about body temperature

The commonly accepted normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius), but it varies from person to person.

For some, the normal can be anywhere between 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36.1 degrees Celsius) and 99 degrees Fahrenheit (37.2 degrees Celsius).

Age, time of day, and activity level can also affect body temperature.

Knowing that normal ranges can vary helps you identify when something is actually wrong.