Want stronger arms and chest? Try archer push-ups
What's the story
The bodyweight archer push-up is a killer exercise that targets the upper body, especially the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It is a variation of the traditional push-up, which increases the intensity by shifting the weight to one side of the body. This movement not only builds strength but also improves stability and coordination. Perfect for those looking to amp up their workout without any equipment.
Drive 1
Mastering the technique
To perform a bodyweight archer push-up, start in a standard push-up position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
As you lower yourself toward one hand, extend the opposite arm out to the side, resembling an archer drawing back a bowstring.
Keep your core engaged, and maintain a straight line from head to heels throughout the movement.
Drive 2
Benefits of archer push-ups
Archer push-ups offer several benefits over traditional push-ups.
They enhance unilateral strength by working each side of the body independently, which helps in correcting muscle imbalances over time.
They also improve joint stability in shoulders and wrists due to their increased range of motion.
Further, this exercise challenges your balance and coordination, contributing to overall functional fitness.
Drive 3
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting hips sag or rise too high during the movement. This compromises form and reduces effectiveness while increasing injury risk.
Another mistake is not fully extending arms on both sides, which limits muscle engagement.
Focus on controlled movements, rather than speed, for maximum benefit.
Drive 4
Incorporating archer push-ups into your routine
To add archer push-ups into your workout routine, start with two or three sets of five to 10 reps per side based on your fitness level.
As you get stronger, increase repetitions or sets gradually, while ensuring proper form throughout each repetition.
Combine them with other upper-body exercises, like pull-ups or dips, for a comprehensive strength-training regimen without any equipment required.