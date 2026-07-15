You must try these street snacks in Tanzania
What's the story
Tanzania's vibrant culture is reflected in its diverse street snacks, which are a must-try for any traveler. These snacks give a taste of the local flavors and traditions, making them an integral part of the culinary scene. From savory to sweet, these street foods are not just delicious but also affordable. Exploring these treats can give you an insight into Tanzania's rich food heritage.
Snack 1
Boflo buns: A savory delight
Boflo buns are a popular street snack in Tanzania.
These soft, round buns are usually stuffed with a variety of fillings, such as vegetables or lentils.
They are often enjoyed as a quick breakfast or snack throughout the day.
The buns are usually freshly made and can be found at many street vendors across cities like Dar es Salaam and Arusha.
Snack 2
Kashata: Sweet coconut treat
Kashata is another beloved Tanzanian snack that has a sweet tooth covered.
This coconut-based treat is made by mixing grated coconut with sugar and spices like cardamom.
The mixture is then shaped into small pieces or bars.
Kashata is often sold by street vendors and makes for an easy-to-carry snack for those on the go.
Snack 3
Samosa: Crispy pastry pockets
Samosas have become a staple in Tanzania's street food scene.
These crispy pastry pockets are stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, or lentils, and are deep-fried to golden perfection.
Samosas are usually sold in packs by vendors at busy markets, or near schools, making them an ideal snack for anyone looking for something savory on the go.
Snack 4
Chipsi mayai: Unique potato omelet
Chipsi mayai is a unique Tanzanian dish that combines French fries with a flavorful twist.
The fries are fried until crispy and then served in a delightful manner.
This hearty meal can be found at many roadside stalls across Tanzania, providing both locals and tourists with a filling option any time of day.