5 delicious ways to cook with bok choy

A versatile and nutritious vegetable, bok choy (Chinese cabbage) can be easily added to your daily meals. Bok choy, with its crisp texture and mild flavor, is a rich source of vitamins A, C, and K. It also contains essential minerals like calcium and potassium. Whether you want to add more greens to your diet or love trying new recipes, bok choy has got you covered!

Dish 1 Stir-fried bok choy with garlic Stir-frying bok choy with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy this leafy green. Wash bok choy thoroughly and cut it into bite-sized pieces. Heat some oil in a pan over medium heat, add minced garlic and saute till fragrant. Add bok choy and stir-fry for about three minutes till the leaves are wilted but still crisp. Season with salt or soy sauce for added flavor.

Dish 2 Bok choy in noodle soup Adding bok choy to noodle soup makes it more nutritious as well as tastier. Make your favorite noodle soup base with vegetable broth or miso paste. Once the broth comes to a boil, add noodles of choice and chopped bok choy. Cook until the noodles are tender and bok choy is bright green but slightly crunchy. This dish is comforting on cooler days.

Dish 3 Grilled bok choy salad Grilling gives a smoky flavor to bok choy that complements salads. Slice the bok choy lengthwise into halves or quarters (according to size), brush lightly with olive oil and grill over medium heat until charred marks appear on both the sides—about two minutes per side should suffice. Toss grilled bok choy with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for an invigorating salad option.

Tip 1 Bok choy smoothie boost For those who like smoothies in their daily routine, adding raw baby bok choi leaves can be beneficial without changing the taste significantly, thanks to its mildness. Blend together one banana, half a cup of pineapple chunks, a handful of spinach leaves, along with few baby bok choi stems, plus water and ice cubes till smooth. This gives a refreshing, nutrient-packed drink to kickstart the day!