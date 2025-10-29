Why Bolivia's salt flats are a must-visit

Bolivia's salt flats are among the most unique landscapes on the planet. The vast expanse of white salt crusts makes for an otherworldly experience, drawing travelers from all over the globe. The most famous of them all, Salar de Uyuni, is a must-visit for anyone looking for adventure and photography opportunities. Here are the top attractions and experiences that make these salt flats a must-visit.

#1 Explore Salar de Uyuni Salar de Uyuni is the largest salt flat in the world, covering over 10,582 square kilometers. During the dry season, it looks like a massive mirror reflecting the sky. During the wet season, it turns into a stunning sea of water. Visitors can take guided tours to explore its unique terrain and learn about its geology and history.

#2 Visit Incahuasi Island Incahuasi Island offers a vivid contrast to the surrounding salt flats with its towering cacti and rocky terrain. Located in the middle of Salar de Uyuni, this island is a favored stop on many tours. The island's giant cacti can be over 10 meters tall and provide panoramic views of the flats below.

#3 Discover Train Graveyard Just outside Uyuni town, the Train Graveyard is another interesting attraction. Here, you will find old locomotives and carriages abandoned in the desert since the late 19th century. The rusting machinery makes for some interesting photography opportunities against the barren landscape.

#4 Experience Eduardo Avaroa National Park Eduardo Avaroa National Park offers more than just salt flats; it has diverse ecosystems, including lagoons, deserts, and mountains. The park is home to several species of flamingos that inhabit its high-altitude lakes. Visitors can explore various trails within the park while enjoying stunning views of volcanic peaks.