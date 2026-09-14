What to wear to a stylish monsoon brunch
What's the story
Monsoon brunches are the perfect excuse to dress up in style, and who better to take inspiration from than our favorite Bollywood divas? These actresses are known for their impeccable fashion sense and can give you the perfect style tips for a rainy day brunch. From choosing the right fabrics to picking the perfect accessories, these stars have it all figured out.
#1
Embrace light fabrics
Bollywood actresses often opt for light fabrics like cotton and linen during monsoon brunches.
These materials are breathable and dry quickly, making them perfect for the humid weather.
Light fabrics also keep you comfortable while maintaining a stylish look.
You can even try pairing a linen shirt with cotton trousers, or a dress, to keep it chic yet practical.
#2
Monochrome magic
Monochrome outfits are a favorite among Bollywood stars during monsoon brunches.
Not only do these outfits look sophisticated, but they also make it easy to put together an outfit without much effort.
Picking one color from head to toe can make you look taller and more put together.
Try a black or white ensemble with different textures to add depth.
#3
Accessorize wisely
Accessories are key to elevating any outfit during monsoon brunches.
Bollywood divas usually opt for waterproof bags and shoes that are both practical and stylish.
You can also add statement jewelry like chunky necklaces or bold earrings to amp up your look without worrying about getting them damaged by rain.
#4
Opt for breathable footwear
Breathable footwear is essential during monsoon brunches, as it keeps your feet comfortable in humid weather.
Bollywood actresses usually choose sandals or loafers made from materials like canvas or rubber, which dry quickly and offer good grip on slippery surfaces.
Avoid closed shoes made from leather or suede, as they tend to absorb moisture and get damaged easily.
#5
Experiment with prints and patterns
Prints and patterns are a great way to add some fun to your monsoon brunch outfits, just like many Bollywood stars do.
Floral prints, stripes, or polka dots can add a lively touch to your look, without overpowering it.
Just make sure the patterns are printed on water-resistant fabrics so that they do not get ruined by unexpected showers.