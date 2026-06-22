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5 hairstyles to beat summer humidity in style

By Simran Jeet 05:18 pm Jun 22, 202605:18 pm

What's the story

Summer humidity can be a real pain, especially when it comes to keeping your hair in check. But Bollywood celebrities have always been a source of inspiration for tackling these challenges with style. From sleek ponytails to braided buns, these stars have mastered the art of looking fabulous, even when the weather is not. Here are some of their best hairstyle tricks to beat summer humidity.