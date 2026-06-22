5 hairstyles to beat summer humidity in style
What's the story
Summer humidity can be a real pain, especially when it comes to keeping your hair in check. But Bollywood celebrities have always been a source of inspiration for tackling these challenges with style. From sleek ponytails to braided buns, these stars have mastered the art of looking fabulous, even when the weather is not. Here are some of their best hairstyle tricks to beat summer humidity.
Tip 1
The classic sleek ponytail
The sleek ponytail is a favorite among Bollywood stars for its simplicity and elegance. To get this look, use a good quality serum to tame frizz and flyaways. Tie your hair back tightly at the crown of your head, and secure it with a strong elastic band. A flat iron can be used to straighten any remaining waves, giving you a polished finish that stays put all day.
Tip 2
Braided buns for volume control
Braided buns are another favorite among celebs, as they keep hair off the neck and control volume. Start by making two braids on either side of your head, then twist them into a bun at the back. Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band. This style not only looks chic, but also helps keep moisture from making hair go poofy.
Tip 3
Half-up hairstyles for versatility
Half-up hairstyles are perfect when you want to keep some hair away from your face but still want to leave some down. Celebrities often opt for this style by pulling back sections of their hair and securing them with clips or small elastics. This way, you can add layers without adding too much bulk, which is perfect for humid weather.
Tip 4
Loose waves with anti-frizz products
Loose waves are a go-to for many Bollywood stars during summers, as they add movement without adding volume. Use anti-frizz sprays or creams before styling with curling wands or straighteners if you want soft waves that last longer in humid conditions. Finish off with light-hold hairspray to keep everything in place without weighing it down.
Tip 5
Tightly coiled curls as a statement look
Tightly coiled curls make for a bold statement look, which is loved by many celebrities, especially during summer months when humidity levels rise. To achieve this look, use high-hold mousse before curling each section of your hair tightly around hot rollers or curling irons. Once cooled, gently separate curls using fingers instead of brushes, which may cause them to frizz up further.