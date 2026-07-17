How to pick the perfect workwear for monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon season brings with it a unique set of challenges when it comes to workwear. The humidity, the rains, and the unpredictable weather can make dressing up for work a tricky affair. However, Bollywood has always been a source of inspiration for fashion choices, even during this season. Here are some Bollywood-inspired workwear ideas that are perfect for monsoon season, keeping you stylish and comfortable.
#1
Lightweight fabrics for comfort
Opting for lightweight fabrics is key during monsoons. Cotton and linen are ideal choices as they absorb moisture well and allow your skin to breathe.
Bollywood celebrities often opt for these fabrics in their casual, yet chic, looks.
A cotton kurta or linen shirt paired with trousers can make for a comfortable, yet professional, outfit.
#2
Layering with light jackets
Layering is also a smart way to deal with sudden weather changes without compromising on style.
Light jackets or cardigans can be easily added or removed as per the weather.
Celebrities often go for denim jackets or light blazers in neutral tones that go with most outfits and give them a polished look.
#3
Waterproof footwear options
Footwear is another important thing to keep in mind during the monsoon. Waterproof shoes keep your feet dry and are also stylish.
Bollywood stars often go for rubber-soled shoes or synthetic leather ones that are not only water-resistant but also provide grip on slippery surfaces.
These shoes go with formal and semi-formal outfits, making them a versatile pick for the season.
#4
Umbrella bags for practicality
Umbrella bags are practical accessories that keep wet umbrellas from ruining your bags or clothes.
Many Bollywood stars are seen carrying stylish umbrella bags that go with their outfits, while also serving the purpose of keeping them dry during sudden downpours.
Choosing an umbrella bag that goes with your workwear can add an element of style, while keeping you dry.
#5
Bright colors to uplift mood
Monsoon weather can often be gloomy, which is why bright colors can uplift your mood and add vibrancy to your wardrobe choices.
Bollywood celebrities frequently wear bright colors like yellow, orange, or pink during this season to add a pop of color to their outfits.
These colors not only brighten up your look but also keep the monotony of gray skies at bay.