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Rainy day ready: 5 stylish accessories to carry

By Simran Jeet 05:28 pm Jun 25, 202605:28 pm

What's the story

Bollywood has always been a trendsetter in fashion, and rainy season accessories are no different. From classic umbrellas to stylish raincoats, these accessories not only keep you dry but also add a touch of glamour to your look. Be it a monsoon party or a casual outing, these timeless accessories will make you look chic and practical.