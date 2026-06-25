Rainy day ready: 5 stylish accessories to carry
What's the story
Bollywood has always been a trendsetter in fashion, and rainy season accessories are no different. From classic umbrellas to stylish raincoats, these accessories not only keep you dry but also add a touch of glamour to your look. Be it a monsoon party or a casual outing, these timeless accessories will make you look chic and practical.
#1
Classic umbrellas with a twist
Umbrellas are a staple during the rains, but Bollywood celebs often opt for those with unique designs or colors. A classic black umbrella with a twist of floral patterns or bright colors can make your rainy day look chic. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan have been spotted with designer umbrellas that add an element of fun to their outfits.
#2
Stylish raincoats for a chic look
Raincoats have come a long way from being boring and functional to fashionable and stylish. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra have been seen wearing sleek, fitted raincoats that look as good as they protect from the rain. Opt for neutral colors like beige, olive green, or go bold with red or blue shades to make heads turn.
#3
Waterproof footwear: Comfort meets style
Waterproof footwear is a must during the rainy season, and Bollywood stars know it well. From ankle boots to loafers made from rubber or synthetic materials, these shoes are both practical and stylish. Deepika Padukone often opts for chic waterproof boots that go well with her casual and formal looks.
#4
Trendy rain hats: Functional fashion statement
Rain hats are another accessory that Bollywood stars swear by during monsoons. They keep the hair dry while adding an element of style to the outfit. Wide-brimmed hats in neutral colors like beige or white are a favorite among many celebs, as they go well with different outfits while keeping you shaded from the rain.
#5
Statement bags: Practical yet stylish choice
Water-resistant bags are essential for keeping your belongings safe from getting wet during monsoon outings. Celebrities often go for tote bags made from waterproof materials like canvas or nylon, in vibrant colors like yellow or pink, to brighten up gloomy weather days while remaining practical at the same time.