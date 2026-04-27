Every fashion lover needs these retro jackets 

Bollywood has always been a trendsetter, and its influence on fashion is undeniable. One of the most iconic elements of Bollywood fashion is the retro jackets that have made a comeback in recent years. These jackets, with their unique designs and vibrant colors, are a staple in many wardrobes. Here's a look at some of the timeless retro jackets that Bollywood has popularized over the years.

#1 The classic bomber jacket The bomber jacket has been a favorite in Bollywood for decades. With its short waist and fitted cuffs, it makes for a versatile piece that can be worn with almost anything. Celebrities often pair it with casual jeans or even traditional wear for an interesting fusion look. The bomber jacket's versatility makes it a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of retro flair to their wardrobe.

#2 Denim jackets: A timeless favorite Denim jackets have been a staple in Bollywood fashion since the 1980s. They are loved for their durability and classic appeal. Stars often wear denim jackets over simple tees or dresses, making them an easy layering option that adds style without overpowering an outfit. The denim jacket's timelessness ensures it never goes out of style, making it a wardrobe staple.

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#3 Velvet jackets: Adding luxury to retro style Velvet jackets have been making waves in Bollywood, thanks to their rich texture and luxurious feel. These jackets are often seen in award shows or events where celebrities want to make a statement with their attire. The plush fabric adds depth and elegance, making it perfect for evening wear or special occasions. Velvet jackets bring a touch of luxury to any retro-inspired outfit.

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