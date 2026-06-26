Selecting an appropriate tree species is crucial for beginners

Grow a healthy bonsai with these easy tips

By Vinita Jain 12:14 pm Jun 26, 202612:14 pm

What's the story

Bonsai trees are a beautiful blend of art and horticulture, requiring meticulous care and attention. For beginners, understanding the basics of bonsai care can be overwhelming. However, with the right guidance, you can nurture these miniature trees into stunning specimens. Here are five expert tips to help you get started on your bonsai journey, ensuring your trees remain healthy and vibrant.