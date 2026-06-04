What exactly is durian fruit? 

Durian, famously known as the king of fruits, is a tropical fruit packed with nutrients. Although its strong smell may not appeal to everyone, durian is an excellent addition to breakfast bowls for an energy boost. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, it can help you start your day on a high note. Here are some ways to add durian to your breakfast bowl for a nutritious start.

Nutrients Nutrient-rich base for breakfast bowls Durian is loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system, potassium regulates blood pressure, and dietary fiber promotes digestion. Adding durian to your breakfast bowl can give you these important nutrients to keep you healthy. The creamy texture of durian also makes it an ideal base for other ingredients.

Fruit combo Combining durian with other fruits Pairing durian with other fruits can amp up its nutritional benefits and add variety to your breakfast bowl. Bananas or mangoes go well with durian's flavor profile and add more vitamins and minerals. Berries can add antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Mixing different fruits with durian makes your breakfast bowl tastier and healthier.

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Protein boost Adding nuts and seeds for protein To make your breakfast bowl more filling, add nuts and seeds with durian. Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, or flaxseeds are great options that add protein and healthy fats. These ingredients not only make the texture of your meal more interesting but also keep you full for longer by providing sustained energy throughout the morning.

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