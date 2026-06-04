LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / What exactly is durian fruit? 
What exactly is durian fruit? 
Add durian fruit to your daily breakfast

What exactly is durian fruit? 

By Simran Jeet
Jun 04, 2026
09:46 am
What's the story

Durian, famously known as the king of fruits, is a tropical fruit packed with nutrients. Although its strong smell may not appeal to everyone, durian is an excellent addition to breakfast bowls for an energy boost. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, it can help you start your day on a high note. Here are some ways to add durian to your breakfast bowl for a nutritious start.

Nutrients

Nutrient-rich base for breakfast bowls

Durian is loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system, potassium regulates blood pressure, and dietary fiber promotes digestion. Adding durian to your breakfast bowl can give you these important nutrients to keep you healthy. The creamy texture of durian also makes it an ideal base for other ingredients.

Fruit combo

Combining durian with other fruits

Pairing durian with other fruits can amp up its nutritional benefits and add variety to your breakfast bowl. Bananas or mangoes go well with durian's flavor profile and add more vitamins and minerals. Berries can add antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Mixing different fruits with durian makes your breakfast bowl tastier and healthier.

Advertisement

Protein boost

Adding nuts and seeds for protein

To make your breakfast bowl more filling, add nuts and seeds with durian. Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, or flaxseeds are great options that add protein and healthy fats. These ingredients not only make the texture of your meal more interesting but also keep you full for longer by providing sustained energy throughout the morning.

Advertisement

Natural sweeteners

Sweetening naturally with honey or maple syrup

If you want to sweeten your durian breakfast bowl without refined sugars, go for natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. These options add sweetness without overpowering the unique taste of durian. Plus, they provide additional nutrients, like antioxidants from honey or trace minerals from maple syrup, making them healthier alternatives to processed sugars.

Advertisement