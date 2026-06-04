What exactly is durian fruit?
What's the story
Durian, famously known as the king of fruits, is a tropical fruit packed with nutrients. Although its strong smell may not appeal to everyone, durian is an excellent addition to breakfast bowls for an energy boost. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, it can help you start your day on a high note. Here are some ways to add durian to your breakfast bowl for a nutritious start.
Nutrients
Nutrient-rich base for breakfast bowls
Durian is loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system, potassium regulates blood pressure, and dietary fiber promotes digestion. Adding durian to your breakfast bowl can give you these important nutrients to keep you healthy. The creamy texture of durian also makes it an ideal base for other ingredients.
Fruit combo
Combining durian with other fruits
Pairing durian with other fruits can amp up its nutritional benefits and add variety to your breakfast bowl. Bananas or mangoes go well with durian's flavor profile and add more vitamins and minerals. Berries can add antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Mixing different fruits with durian makes your breakfast bowl tastier and healthier.
Protein boost
Adding nuts and seeds for protein
To make your breakfast bowl more filling, add nuts and seeds with durian. Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, or flaxseeds are great options that add protein and healthy fats. These ingredients not only make the texture of your meal more interesting but also keep you full for longer by providing sustained energy throughout the morning.
Natural sweeteners
Sweetening naturally with honey or maple syrup
If you want to sweeten your durian breakfast bowl without refined sugars, go for natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. These options add sweetness without overpowering the unique taste of durian. Plus, they provide additional nutrients, like antioxidants from honey or trace minerals from maple syrup, making them healthier alternatives to processed sugars.