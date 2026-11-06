5 pumpkin seed recipes for a protein-packed breakfast
What's the story
Pumpkin seeds are a great source of plant-based protein, making them an ideal addition to breakfast for anyone looking to up their protein intake. These seeds are not just packed with protein, but also magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats. Adding pumpkin seeds to your morning meal can help you stay energized all day long. Here are five delicious breakfast ideas that include pumpkin seeds to kickstart your day with a protein boost.
Tip 1
Pumpkin seed smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl with pumpkin seeds is a refreshing way to start your day.
Blend bananas, spinach, and almond milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl, and top with a handful of pumpkin seeds, sliced almonds, and fresh berries for added texture and flavor.
This combination offers a good balance of carbohydrates and protein to keep you full longer.
Tip 2
Overnight oats with pumpkin seeds
Overnight oats are an easy make-ahead breakfast option.
Mix rolled oats, chia seeds, almond milk, and honey in a jar. Stir in two tablespoons of pumpkin seeds before refrigerating overnight.
In the morning, top with sliced bananas or apples for added sweetness.
This dish provides fiber and protein to keep your energy levels steady throughout the morning.
Tip 3
Avocado toast topped with pumpkin seeds
Avocado toast gets an extra nutritional boost when topped with pumpkin seeds.
Mash half an avocado on whole-grain bread, sprinkle generously with pumpkin seeds, and add a pinch of salt and pepper for seasoning.
This simple, yet nutritious, meal provides healthy fats and protein that help sustain your hunger until lunch.
Tip 4
Yogurt parfait with pumpkin seeds
A yogurt parfait layered with pumpkin seeds makes for a delicious breakfast option.
Start by layering Greek yogurt in a glass or bowl. Add layers of granola or muesli, followed by fresh fruits like strawberries or blueberries.
Finish off by sprinkling generously with pumpkin seeds on top.
This parfait offers probiotics from yogurt, along with ample amounts of protein from both yogurt and the seeds themselves.
Tip 5
Pancakes infused with pumpkin seed butter
For those who love pancakes in the morning, try adding some homemade pumpkin seed butter into the batter instead of regular butter.
Blend roasted unsalted shelled pumpkins until smooth, then mix into your favorite pancake recipe.
Cook as usual, then serve hot off the griddle. Drizzle maple syrup over the stack, if desired.
Enjoy the nutty flavor of the seeds in every bite without compromising on taste or nutrition.