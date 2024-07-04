In brief Simplifying... In brief Spice up your meals and boost your vitamin C intake with these delicious bell pepper sauces.

Boost your vitamin C with these lip-smacking bell pepper sauces

By Anujj Trehaan 05:17 pm Jul 04, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Bell peppers are a vibrant and flavorful way to add a burst of vitamin C to your meals. These colorful vegetables are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that can enhance your immune system. Let's explore five bell pepper sauces that will not only tantalize your taste buds but also provide you with a healthy dose of this essential vitamin.

Sauce 1

Roasted red pepper pesto

Transform your pasta night with this rich and creamy roasted red pepper pesto. Simply blend charred red bell peppers, toasted pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and a generous handful of fresh basil leaves for a sauce that's not only bursting with flavor but also packed with vitamin C. It's perfect for tossing with your favorite spaghetti or as a vibrant spread on sandwiches.

Sauce 2

Spicy bell pepper coulis

Elevate your meals with a spicy bell pepper coulis. This sauce involves pureeing roasted yellow bell peppers along with a hint of chili flakes, onion, garlic, and vegetable broth to create a smooth concoction. It's not just spicy; it's also full of nutrients. Perfect for drizzling over grilled vegetables or using as a vibrant dip, it offers an antioxidant-rich boost to your diet.

Sauce 3

Sweet pepper relish

Sweet pepper relish strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tangy. Start by combining finely chopped green bell peppers with vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, and celery seeds in a pot. Then, simmer the mixture until it thickens. This relish is not just rich in vitamin C but also adds a delightful crunch and zest to burgers or hot dogs, making it a flavorful addition.

Sauce 4

Creamy orange bell pepper sauce

For a decadently smooth yet healthy choice, blend steamed orange bell peppers with coconut milk, ginger, and turmeric until silky. This creamy orange bell pepper sauce is perfect over baked potatoes or mixed into rice dishes. It's not just delicious; it's also loaded with immune-boosting properties, offering a nutritious boost to your meals with its rich flavors and health benefits.

Sauce 5

Smoky bell pepper salsa

Fire up the grill for this smoky bell pepper salsa that will become the star of any barbecue party. Grill red and orange bell peppers until charred then chop them up finely; mix in fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and cumin for an explosion of flavor rich in vitamin C—perfect alongside corn chips or as topping on veggie tacos.