You must try these idli variations
What's the story
Idli, the beloved South Indian breakfast staple, is now being reimagined with innovative twists to suit modern palates. These variations are not only a treat for the taste buds, but also a testament to the versatility of this traditional dish. From savory to sweet, these idli creations offer something for everyone, making them a must-try for those looking to explore new culinary horizons.
#1
Rawa idli with vegetable medley
Rawa idli is a quick and easy variation that uses semolina instead of rice.
This version is often mixed with a medley of vegetables, like carrots, peas, and bell peppers, to add texture and nutrition.
The vegetables are finely chopped and mixed into the batter before steaming.
The result is a colorful dish that retains the soft texture of traditional idlis while adding a burst of flavor from the vegetables.
#2
Coconut milk idli delight
For those who love a hint of sweetness in their savory dishes, coconut milk idlis are the perfect choice.
In this version, coconut milk replaces water in the batter preparation. This gives the idlis a subtle creamy flavor that pairs perfectly with spicy chutneys or sambar.
The aromatic essence of coconut makes these idlis an exotic treat that stands out from regular ones.
#3
Spinach and cheese stuffed idlis
Spinach and cheese stuffed idlis add an interesting twist by stuffing the batter with a mixture of spinach puree and cheese before steaming.
This variation offers an extra layer of flavor with every bite, combining the earthiness of spinach with the richness of cheese.
It is an excellent way to sneak in some greens while enjoying your favorite breakfast dish.
#4
Sweet banana idlis
Sweet banana idlis are perfect for those with a sweet tooth.
Mashed ripe bananas are added to the batter before steaming, giving you fluffy cakes with natural sweetness.
These can be served as an afternoon snack or dessert option, and go well with honey or jaggery syrup drizzled on top for added sweetness.
#5
Quinoa idlis for health enthusiasts
Quinoa idlis are perfect for the health-conscious.
By replacing rice with quinoa, you get a protein-rich dish without compromising on the soft texture.
The fermented batter is steamed to perfection, and the idlis are light and fluffy.
They are perfect for a nutritious breakfast or snack, making them a great option for anyone looking to add more protein to their diet.