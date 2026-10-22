Want a quiet break in Paris? Visit these hidden gems

Parc des Buttes-Chaumont is one of the largest green spaces in Paris and is famous for its rugged cliffs and waterfalls.

The park has winding paths, a temple on a hilltop, and stunning views of the city skyline.

It is an ideal place for a quiet walk or a picnic with friends and family.

The park's natural beauty makes it a perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle.