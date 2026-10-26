Home cooks swear by these chicory dishes
What's the story
Chicory, with its slightly bitter taste and crunchy texture, is becoming a favorite among home cooks looking to add something different to their meals. This versatile vegetable can be used in a range of dishes, giving an unexpected twist to regular recipes. From salads to sides, chicory can be used in many ways to amp up your culinary game. Here are five chicory-based dishes that will inspire you to experiment with this unique ingredient.
Fresh flavors
Chicory salad with citrus dressing
A chicory salad with citrus dressing is a refreshing option for those looking for a light, yet flavorful dish.
The bitterness of chicory pairs well with the sweetness of oranges or grapefruits in the dressing.
Add some nuts or seeds for a crunchy texture, and you've got a balanced salad that is both nutritious and delicious.
Smoky sweetness
Grilled chicory with balsamic glaze
Grilling chicory brings out its natural sweetness while adding a smoky flavor from the grill.
Drizzle some balsamic glaze over the grilled chicory to enhance its taste profile.
This dish makes for an excellent side, or even a main course, when paired with other vegetables or grains.
Crunchy contrast
Chicory and apple slaw
Chicory and apple slaw makes for a crunchy contrast of flavors and textures.
The crispness of apples complements the bitterness of chicory, while a simple vinaigrette ties everything together.
This slaw makes for an ideal accompaniment to sandwiches or as part of a larger meal.
Savory depth
Braised chicory with garlic
Braised chicory with garlic brings out the savory depth of both ingredients.
Slowly cooking them together mellows the bitterness of chicory and infuses it with garlicky goodness.
This dish goes well as an elegant side dish or as part of a hearty main course.
Herbaceous twist
Chicory pesto pasta
Chicory pesto pasta adds an herbaceous twist to traditional pesto recipes by using chicory leaves instead of basil.
Blended with nuts, cheese, olive oil, and garlic, this pesto creates an interesting flavor profile when tossed with pasta.
It makes for an exciting change from classic pasta sauces without compromising on taste.