Botswana boat tour: 5 must-have accessories
What's the story
Exploring Botswana's waterways is an experience like no other. The country's diverse ecosystems and rich wildlife make for an unforgettable adventure. To make the most of your journey, having the right accessories is essential. From ensuring comfort to enhancing your experience, these items are crucial for both seasoned travelers and first-timers alike. Here's a look at some must-have accessories for your Botswana boat tour.
Wildlife observation
Binoculars for wildlife viewing
Binoculars are a must-have accessory for any boat tour in Botswana. They allow you to observe wildlife from a distance without disturbing the natural habitat.
A pair with at least eight times magnification will give you clear views of animals on the banks or in the water.
Compact and lightweight binoculars are ideal, as they are easy to carry around and handle during your trip.
Gear protection
Waterproof bags for gear protection
Since you are going to be on a boat, it's going to be wet. Waterproof bags are essential to keep your belongings safe from moisture.
These bags can protect electronics, clothing, and other essentials from getting wet.
They are available in different sizes, so you can choose one according to what you need to carry.
Sun safety
Sunscreen and hats for sun protection
The sun can be harsh when you're out on open water.
Sunscreen with high SPF protects against harmful UV rays, and hats provide additional coverage for the face and neck.
Lightweight, breathable fabrics are ideal, as they keep you cool while providing necessary sun protection during long hours outdoors.
Insect defense
Insect repellent for comfort
Insect repellent is a must when traveling through Botswana's lush areas.
Mosquitoes and other insects can be a nuisance, especially in the evening hours or near water bodies.
A good quality repellent keeps you comfortable throughout your tour by keeping these pests at bay, without compromising on your enjoyment of the surrounding nature.
Hydration essentials
Reusable water bottles for hydration
Staying hydrated is key to enjoying your Botswana boat tour.
Reusable water bottles are eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic ones, and can be filled up as needed during the trip.
Opt for insulated bottles that keep water cool even under hot conditions, ensuring refreshing hydration throughout your adventure.