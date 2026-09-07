5 lesser-known spots to discover in Botswana
What's the story
Botswana is famous for its stunning landscapes and wildlife, but there are some hidden gems that are often overlooked by travelers. These lesser-known destinations give a unique insight into Botswana's diverse ecosystems and cultures. From remote villages to unexplored natural wonders, these spots promise an authentic experience away from the usual tourist trails. Here are some of Botswana's best-kept secrets for the adventurous traveler.
Ancient art
Explore the Tsodilo Hills
Tsodilo Hills, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its ancient rock art. The site has more than 4,500 paintings made by the San people over thousands of years.
Visitors can take guided tours to learn about the history and significance of these artworks.
The hills also offer stunning views of the surrounding landscape, making it a perfect spot for hiking and photography.
Desert wildlife
Discover Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park
Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park is a vast expanse of desert that Botswana shares with South Africa.
Famous for its red sand dunes and unique wildlife, the park is a haven for those looking to experience nature up close.
You can spot species like meerkats, gemsbok, and various bird species here.
The park's remote location means fewer visitors, giving you a more intimate wildlife experience.
Waterway wonders
Visit the Okavango Panhandle
The Okavango Panhandle is a lesser-known stretch of the Okavango River before it fans out into the delta.
This area is famous for its rich biodiversity and tranquil waterways, which are perfect for canoeing or fishing trips.
You can explore traditional villages along the riverbanks and learn about local customs while enjoying the serene environment.
Vast expanse
Experience Makgadikgadi Salt Pan
The Makgadikgadi Salt Pan is one of the largest salt flats in the world, offering surreal landscapes that change with the seasons.
During the rainy season, the pan transforms into a shimmering lake, attracting migratory birds and other wildlife.
In the dry months, you can take guided tours to learn about ancient lake beds and enjoy stargazing under clear skies.
Biodiversity hotspot
Wander through Moremi Game Reserve
Moremi Game Reserve is a part of the Okavango Delta, famous for its rich biodiversity.
It is home to elephants, lions, lechwe antelopes, and many more species in varied habitats, such as forests, floodplains, and lagoons.
The reserve allows guided safaris, giving you a chance to see wildlife up close while learning about conservation efforts in this vital ecosystem.