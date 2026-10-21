Hikers, you must explore these rocky trails in Botswana
What's the story
Botswana is famous for its wildlife and beautiful landscapes, but it also has some lesser-known rock-covered trails that are perfect for adventurous travelers. These trails provide a unique opportunity to explore the country's natural beauty, away from the beaten path. From ancient rock formations to stunning views, these trails are a must-visit for those looking for something different from Botswana's usual safari experience.
#1
Discovering Tsodilo Hills
Tsodilo Hills is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its ancient rock art and stunning landscapes.
The hills are home to over 4,500 paintings made by the San people over thousands of years.
Hikers can explore various trails winding through the hills, offering glimpses of history and breathtaking views.
The area is also rich in biodiversity, with several plant and animal species making it their home.
#2
Exploring Gcwihaba Caves
Located in the remote northwest of Botswana, Gcwihaba Caves are a fascinating network of limestone caves.
The caves are known for their stalactites, stalagmites, and unique geological formations.
Visitors can take guided tours to learn about the cave's formation and history, while enjoying the cool underground environment.
The surrounding area also offers hiking opportunities, with panoramic views of the Kalahari Desert.
#3
Hiking in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park
Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, which spans across Botswana and South Africa, is an ideal place for those looking for rock-covered trails.
The park features red sand dunes, dry riverbeds, and rocky outcrops that make for a stunning backdrop for hikers.
Wildlife enthusiasts will love the chance to see animals such as meerkats, springboks, and various bird species in their natural habitat.
Tip 1
Tips for trail exploration
When exploring Botswana's rock-covered trails, it's best to carry plenty of water, as many areas are remote, with little access to water sources.
Comfortable hiking shoes are a must, given that terrain can be uneven or rocky in places.
Also, hiring local guides can enhance your experience by providing cultural insights, along with ensuring safety on your journey through these beautiful landscapes.