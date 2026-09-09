Heading on safari? Don't forget these insect-repellent items
What's the story
Botswana's diverse landscapes and rich wildlife make it a perfect safari destination. However, the region's natural beauty also means that you have to deal with insects, especially mosquitoes. These pesky insects can be a major distraction while you are out exploring the wilderness. To ensure a comfortable safari experience, having effective insect-repellent gear is essential. Here are some must-have items to keep those annoying critters at bay.
Clothing
Lightweight insect-repellent clothing
Lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants treated with insect repellent can be a game-changer.
These clothes are designed to keep mosquitoes and other insects away from your skin without having to apply repellent directly on your body all the time.
They are breathable, and comfortable for hot climates, making them perfect for safaris.
Nets
Portable mosquito nets
Portable mosquito nets are a great way to sleep peacefully at night without being disturbed by insects.
These nets are easy to set up and can be used over beds, camping areas, and other spaces.
They are usually treated with insecticides to make them even more effective at keeping bugs away.
Spray
High-quality insect repellent spray
A high-quality insect repellent spray is a must-have for any safari trip.
Choose sprays with DEET or picaridin, which are proven to keep mosquitoes away.
Apply the spray on exposed skin and clothes frequently, particularly after sweating or swimming, to keep the protection intact.
Wristbands
Mosquito repellent wristbands
Mosquito repellent wristbands are a convenient option to keep insects at bay while on the move.
These bands release natural oils that keep mosquitoes away without any chemicals.
They are ideal for short trips, or when you do not want to apply lotion or spray repeatedly.
Oils
Essential oils as natural repellents
Essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, citronella, and tea tree oil can be used as natural insect repellents.
They can be diluted with carrier oils and applied on the skin or clothes as a supplementary measure against biting insects.
Although they may not be as effective as chemical repellents, they provide a pleasant aroma, while offering some level of protection.