Sustainable travel: 5 eco-friendly essentials to pack
What's the story
Botswana's pristine landscapes and rich wildlife make it a perfect destination for eco-conscious travelers. To explore this beautiful country sustainably, you need to have the right eco-friendly products. Not only do these products help minimize your environmental impact, but they also improve your travel experience. Here are five must-have eco-friendly products that every traveler should consider packing for their Botswana adventure.
Hydration on-the-go
Reusable water bottle
A reusable water bottle is a must for any traveler in Botswana. The country has limited access to clean drinking water, so carrying a refillable bottle helps cut down on plastic waste.
Many lodges, camps, and accommodations offer free water refills, so you can stay hydrated without having to buy single-use plastic bottles.
Opt for a stainless steel or BPA-free bottle for durability and safety.
Earth-friendly hygiene
Biodegradable toiletries
Traditional toiletries often come in plastic packaging that adds to pollution.
Biodegradable toiletries, such as soaps, shampoos, and conditioners, come in eco-friendly packaging or none at all.
These products break down naturally without harming the environment, making them perfect for travelers who want to leave no trace behind while enjoying Botswana's natural beauty.
Sustainable energy source
Solar-powered charger
A solar-powered charger is an ideal solution for keeping your devices charged on the go.
In Botswana, where electricity may not always be available, these chargers harness sunlight to power up gadgets like smartphones and cameras.
They are especially useful during long safaris, hikes, or other activities where access to power outlets is limited.
Skin protection without harm
Eco-friendly sunscreen
Regular sunscreens may contain chemicals that can harm marine life when washed off into water bodies.
Eco-friendly sunscreens use natural ingredients that are safer for both your skin and the environment.
Look for products labeled as reef-safe, biodegradable, or both, ensuring they do not contribute to pollution in Botswana's rivers or wetlands.
Reduce plastic waste
Compact reusable shopping bag
A compact reusable shopping bag is a versatile tool for any traveler looking to reduce plastic waste while exploring Botswana.
These bags are lightweight and foldable, making them easy to pack in your luggage.
They come in handy when shopping at local markets, carrying extra gear during day trips, and minimizing your reliance on single-use plastic bags.