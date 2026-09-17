Try these fitness ball exercises for better balance and coordination
What's the story
Bouncing fitness balls are a fun and effective way to improve your balance and coordination. These exercises engage core muscles, improve stability, and enhance overall body control. For beginners, starting with simple exercises can build confidence and strength over time. Here are five beginner-friendly exercises that can be easily incorporated into your routine using a bouncing fitness ball.
Tip 1
Ball squats for stability
Ball squats are a great way to work on your lower body while improving balance.
Stand with your back against the ball placed against a wall at waist height.
Slowly lower yourself into a squat position while keeping the ball in place.
This exercise works your thighs, calves, and glutes while improving postural stability.
Tip 2
Seated ball bounce
The seated ball bounce is an excellent exercise for enhancing coordination and core strength.
Sit on the ball with feet flat on the ground, shoulder-width apart.
Gently bounce up and down while maintaining your balance on the ball.
This exercise engages your core muscles, improves your coordination, and helps you get used to balancing on the ball.
Tip 3
Wall push-ups with ball support
Wall push-ups with ball support add an element of instability that challenges both balance and upper body strength.
Place one hand on the ball while facing a wall at arm's length distance.
Perform push-ups by bending elbows toward the wall, keeping one hand steady on the ball's surface.
This variation engages stabilizing muscles more than regular wall push-ups.
Tip 4
Plank variations using the ball
Incorporating a bouncing fitness ball into plank exercises can significantly increase the challenge for your core muscles.
Start by placing your forearms on the ball while extending your legs behind you into a plank position.
Hold this pose for as long as possible without compromising form or stability.
For added difficulty, try rolling forward or backward slightly while maintaining balance throughout each movement.
Tip 5
Crunches on the bouncing fitness ball
Crunches on a bouncing fitness ball target the abdominal muscles more effectively than traditional floor crunches.
This is due to the greater range of motion when lying on the ball.
Start by lying back on the inflated ball. Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground. Place your hands behind your head and keep your elbows wide apart.
Lift your torso toward your knees using controlled movements.
Repeat the process to complete the desired number of repetitions.