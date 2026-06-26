Box braids: 5 styling hacks you must know
What's the story
Box braids are a popular protective hairstyle that can be both stylish and functional. They offer a way to manage your hair while keeping it healthy. With the right styling hacks, you can elevate your box braids from simple to stunning without much effort. Here are some practical tips to help you style your box braids in ways that are easy, yet effective.
Tip 1
Accessorize with beads and cuffs
Adding beads and cuffs is an easy way to jazz up your box braids. These accessories come in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can customize them according to your personal style. Simply slide them onto the ends of your braids for a fun look. Not only do they add flair, but they also help keep the ends of your braids secure.
Tip 2
Experiment with half up styles
Half-up styles are perfect for those who want to show off their long braids but keep some hair out of their face. Simply gather the top section of your braids and secure it with a hair tie or clip. This style is perfect for casual outings or even formal events, depending on how you accessorize it.
Tip 3
Try different parting techniques
The parting of your box braids can make a world of difference in how they look. Instead of sticking to straight parts, try zigzag or curved sections for an interesting twist. These different parting techniques can give you a unique look that sets you apart from others sporting similar styles.
Tip 4
Incorporate colorful extensions
For those who like to experiment with colors, colorful extensions are a great option to add some pizzazz to their box braids. These extensions come in a variety of shades, allowing you to mix and match them with your natural hair color, or go bold with contrasting hues. This way, you can personalize your hairstyle and make a statement without permanent changes to your hair.
Tip 5
Create updos for special occasions
Updos are ideal for special occasions when you want an elegant look with box braids. Twist them into buns or high ponytails, and secure them with pins or decorative clips for added sophistication. Updos not only look good, but they also keep your hair neat and tidy all day long.