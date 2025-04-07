Timeless braid hairstyles you must try
What's the story
Braid hairstyles have been a fashion staple for centuries, providing the perfect combination of practicality and style.
They're versatile, appropriate for all occasions, and can be easily modified to suit all hair types and lengths.
From a simple everyday look to an intricate one for a special occasion, braids are limitless.
Here are five timeless braid variations you should definitely try.
French twist
Classic French braid
The classic French braid is an elegant choice that suits both casual and formal settings.
You basically weave three sections of hair together, while adding more hair from the sides gradually as you move down the head.
The technique gives a sleek and polished appearance, keeping hair neatly in place the whole day.
Dutch weave
Dutch braid delight
The Dutch braid is the French braid but with an inside-out twist.
Instead of crossing sections over each other, they are crossed under.
This gives a raised effect on top of the head. This style also adds volume and texture to your hair. Making it perfect for those who want their braids to stand out.
Fishtail flair
Fishtail fantasy
The fishtail braid gives you an extraordinary look with its intricate fish-scale-like pattern.
All you need to do is divide your hair into two sections, and alternate crossing small pieces from each side over the other.
You get a stunningly detailed braid that looks really complex but is surprisingly pretty easy to do once you get the hang of it.
Twisted elegance
Rope braid charm
The rope braid is created by twisting two sections of hair around each other for a rope-like effect.
It takes no time to achieve and gives an effortlessly chic look perfect for any occasion.
It particularly works well with long hair as it highlights length while keeping strands in check.
Cascading beauty
Waterfall wonder
The waterfall braid lends an ethereal touch by letting strands of hair cascade down like flowing water, while being interlaced into the main braid structure above.
This romantic hairdo looks gorgeous on medium-to-long lengths, when you're going for soft elegance without compromising on practicality or comfort during wear time.