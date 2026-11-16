5 braid styles that make thin hair look thicker
What's the story
Braids are a great way to style your hair while making it look fuller. They add volume and texture, making them perfect for those with fine or thinning hair. By using the right techniques, you can create braids that make your hair look thicker and more vibrant. Here are five braid styles that can help you achieve a fuller look.
Tip 1
Classic French braid with volume
The classic French braid is a timeless style that can add a lot of volume to your hair.
Start by taking three sections of hair from the front and gradually adding more as you go down the back of your head.
Pulling each section tight at first will make the braid look neat, but gently loosening it later will add volume and fullness.
Tip 2
Fishtail braid for texture
The fishtail braid is another great option if you are looking for texture and fullness in your hairstyle.
To create this look, divide your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each side, crossing them over alternately.
This intricate pattern gives an illusion of thicker hair due to its unique texture.
Tip 3
Dutch braid for added lift
A Dutch braid is similar to a French braid, but with one major difference: it goes under instead of over.
This technique adds more lift at the roots, making it perfect for those looking to add volume at the crown of their head.
Start by sectioning off three pieces at the top, and cross them under each other as you work downwards.
Tip 4
Boho braid with loose strands
The boho braid is all about relaxed vibes, with loose strands that add dimension and fullness to your look.
Start by loosely braiding sections of hair from either side of your head toward the back without pulling too tight on each strand.
Leave some pieces out around your face for softness and added volume.
Tip 5
Waterfall braid for layered effect
The waterfall braid gives a layered effect, which is perfect for those with fine hair. It gives the illusion of thickness without adding too much weight.
It starts with a regular braid but drops one strand at intervals, replacing it with a new one from above.
This gives a cascading effect, adding volume and movement to your hairstyle.