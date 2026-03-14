Flaunt your classy side with these braided bun hairstyles

Braided buns are the perfect combination of elegance and practicality, especially when it comes to the unpredictable Indian weather. These styles are not only chic but also keep your hair in place during the hot and humid months. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, these braided buns will keep you looking your best without compromising on comfort. Here are five braided bun styles that work wonders in Indian weather.

#1 Classic French braided bun The classic French braided bun is a timeless hairstyle that gives you a sophisticated look. This style involves creating a French braid from the nape of the neck and twisting it into a bun at the crown. It keeps hair neatly tucked away while giving you an elegant touch. Perfect for formal occasions or office wear, this bun can withstand humidity without losing its shape.

#2 Messy braided bun The messy braided bun is perfect for those lazy days when you want to look effortlessly chic. This style involves loosely braiding sections of hair and pinning them into a messy bun at the back. It gives you volume and texture, making it ideal for casual outings or beach days. The best part? It looks good even when a few strands fall out, making it perfect for relaxed settings.

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#3 Double braided buns Double braided buns are fun and playful, perfect for festivals or casual get-togethers. This style divides hair into two sections, each braided separately before twisting them into two separate buns on either side of the head. It keeps hair off your face while adding a youthful charm to your look. Plus, it's practical in warm weather as it allows air circulation around the scalp.

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#4 Low twisted braided bun The low twisted braided bun is an understated yet classy hairstyle that suits any occasion. This style involves twisting small sections of hair together before coiling them into a low bun at the nape of the neck. It's ideal for those who prefer subtlety but still want to look polished and put-together. The low placement ensures comfort during long hours, making it perfect for work or evening events.