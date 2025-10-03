Festive look 101: 5 classic hairstyles you should try

Outdoor festivals are all about fun and freedom. What better way to embrace it than with some cool braided hairstyles? These styles are not just practical but also add an element of flair to your festival look. Be it music, art, or food, these braids will keep you looking stylish and comfortable all day long. Here are five braided hairstyles perfect for outdoor festivities.

#1 Classic fishtail braid The fishtail braid is an elegant yet simple hairstyle that goes well with any festival outfit. It involves dividing the hair into two sections and crossing small pieces from each section over to create a pattern resembling a fish's tail. This braid works best with medium to long hair and can be worn tight or loose, depending on your preference.

#2 Bohemian crown braid The bohemian crown braid gives you that ethereal, goddess-like look. For this one, you have to braid two sections of hair from the front and pin them at the back of your head, like a crown. This style is perfect for those who want to keep their hair off their face while looking effortlessly chic.

#3 Dutch braid pigtails Dutch braid pigtails are the perfect combination of playful and practical. The Dutch braid is just like a regular one, except that you cross the strands under instead of over, giving it a raised effect. When done in pigtails, this style keeps your hair neatly tied while lending an adventurous vibe to your festival look.

#4 Waterfall braid half-up style The waterfall braid half-up style is perfect for those who want to show off their natural waves while adding some detail on top. This braid lets sections of hair fall through as it goes down, creating a cascading effect like a waterfall. It's ideal for medium to long hair and adds a touch of romance to any outfit.