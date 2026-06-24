Brazil nuts are famous for their high selenium content

Brazil Nuts: A simple way to boost immunity

By Vinita Jain 01:01 pm Jun 24, 202601:01 pm

What's the story

Brazil nuts are a powerhouse of selenium, a mineral essential for a healthy immune system. These nuts are among the richest sources of selenium, which is important for the production of antioxidants and the functioning of immune cells. Including Brazil nuts in your diet can help you maintain optimal selenium levels, thereby boosting your immune health. Here's how these nuts can help you.