Overhyped places in Brazil (and where to go instead!)
What's the story
Brazil is famous for its vibrant culture, beautiful landscapes, and lively cities. However, some destinations are more popular than they should be, drawing tourists away from some of the country's hidden gems. These overrated places can be overcrowded and expensive, making them less enjoyable for travelers looking for authentic experiences. Here are some of Brazil's overrated destinations, and where you can go instead.
#1
Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach
While Copacabana Beach is famous worldwide, it can be overcrowded with tourists all year round. The beach also has high prices for food and drinks due to the influx of visitors.
For a more peaceful experience, head to Ipanema or Prainha Beach.
These beaches are equally stunning, but much less crowded, giving you a chance to relax without the hustle and bustle of a tourist hotspot.
#2
São Paulo's Avenida Paulista
Avenida Paulista is often considered the heart of Sao Paulo, but it can be a little overwhelming with its constant traffic and crowds.
While it is home to some cultural institutions, it may not be worth the hype for all travelers.
Instead, explore Vila Madalena or Jardins neighborhoods, which offer a more local vibe with charming streets, art galleries, and boutique shops without the chaos of Avenida Paulista.
#3
Salvador's Pelourinho district
Pelourinho in Salvador is famous for its colonial architecture and colorful streets. However, it can get really crowded with tourists looking to experience its history and culture.
The prices of souvenirs and dining options are also higher here.
For a more authentic cultural experience, head to Santo Antonio Alem do Carmo or Rio Vermelho neighborhoods, which offer similar charm with fewer tourists.
#4
Amazon rainforest tours from Manaus
While Manaus is the gateway to Amazon rainforest tours, many find the tours from here expensive and not as immersive as they would like.
The city itself has limited attractions beyond being a starting point for jungle expeditions.
Consider booking your tours through smaller towns like Alter do Chao or Santarem instead, which offer more affordable options with equally stunning natural beauty, without the touristy feel of Manaus.
#5
Iguazu Falls on the Brazilian side
Though Iguazu Falls is a must-see, the Brazilian side can be more crowded than the Argentine side during peak seasons.
It offers a more panoramic view, but a less intimate experience than the Argentine side, which has more trails and viewpoints.
This side allows you to get up close to the falls, making it a more personal connection with nature's wonders.