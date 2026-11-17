5 overrated places in Brazil and where to go instead
What's the story
Brazil is famous for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes, but some tourist spots are a little overrated. These places tend to be overcrowded and expensive, leaving tourists wanting more. In this article, we will take a look at some of these overrated destinations and suggest alternatives that offer a more authentic Brazilian experience, without the crowds.
#1
Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach
While Copacabana Beach is iconic, it can be extremely crowded and touristy.
The beach is lined with expensive hotels and restaurants, making it hard to enjoy a budget-friendly trip.
Instead of Copacabana, head to Ipanema or Leblon beaches, which are comparatively less crowded and have a similar beautiful view without the hustle and bustle.
#2
Amazon rainforest tours
While visiting the Amazon rainforest sounds like an adventure, most tours are overpriced and lack authenticity.
Many tours focus more on the commercial aspect than on ecological or cultural education.
Instead, consider visiting Pantanal, which is known for its rich wildlife and offers more affordable tours with a focus on conservation and education.
#3
Salvador's Pelourinho district
Pelourinho in Salvador is famous for its colorful colonial buildings and lively atmosphere. However, it can get extremely crowded with tourists, making it hard to enjoy its charm.
For a similar experience without the crowd, visit Ouro Preto, a UNESCO World Heritage site with stunning colonial architecture and a more relaxed vibe.
#4
Iguazu Falls from the Argentine side
While visiting Iguazu Falls from the Argentinian side has its perks, it can get a bit crowded during peak seasons.
The Brazilian side offers equally stunning views, with fewer tourists around.
From here, you can enjoy panoramic views of the falls without having to deal with long lines or large crowds.
#5
São Paulo's Avenida Paulista
Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo is famous for its cultural institutions and shopping centers, but tends to be more of a hustle than a cultural experience.
The street is always buzzing with people, making it hard to enjoy what it has to offer fully.
Instead, explore Vila Madalena, known for its bohemian vibe, art galleries, and street art, without the overwhelming crowds.