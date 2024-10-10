Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting Brazilian vegetarian feijoada stew with soaked black beans, sauteed veggies like onions, garlic, carrots, and bell pepper, spiced with smoked paprika and cumin.

Refer to this Brazilian vegetarian feijoada stew guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:28 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Originating from the 16th century, feijoada is a Brazilian stew first introduced by Portuguese settlers. It has evolved into Brazil's national dish over the years. Our recipe offers a vegetarian and eggless version, maintaining the classic's hearty and comforting essence without meat. It's perfect for those keen on exploring international cuisines or enjoying a warm, satisfying meal. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegetarian feijoada, you will need two cups of black beans (soaked overnight), one large onion (chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), two large carrots (diced), one red bell pepper (diced), one teaspoon of smoked paprika, half a teaspoon of ground cumin, four cups of vegetable broth, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh coriander for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the beans

First, drain and thoroughly rinse the soaked black beans. Place them in a large pot and cover with water, about two inches above the beans. Heat until boiling, then lower to a simmer. Cook the beans until they are tender but still hold their shape, which should take around one hour. Once cooked, drain off any remaining excess water.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

While the beans are cooking, heat some oil in another pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions and minced garlic to it. Saute until they turn translucent but not browned—about five minutes. Then add diced carrots and bell peppers along with smoked paprika and ground cumin. Stir well for another five minutes until vegetables start softening.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Once your vegetables are sauteed and the beans cooked, combine them in a pot over low heat. Pour in four cups of vegetable broth to mix well, reintroducing moisture. Allow this mixture to simmer gently for about 30 minutes, enabling all the flavors to meld together perfectly. This step ensures a rich and cohesive blend of tastes in every bite.

Step 4

Final touches

After simmering for 30 minutes, check the stew for seasoning, adding salt and pepper as needed to suit your taste. Serve the dish hot, beautifully garnished with fresh coriander leaves on top, introducing an added burst of flavor. This vegetarian version of feijoada is straightforward and nutritious, making it a comforting meal ideal for any day or special occasions, without sacrificing taste or tradition.