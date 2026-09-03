Try these easy and tasty ways to cook breadfruit
What's the story
Breadfruit is a versatile tropical fruit that is becoming increasingly popular for its culinary potential. With a texture similar to potatoes and a mild flavor, it can be used in various savory dishes. Here are five innovative ways to use breadfruit in your cooking routine. From traditional recipes to modern twists, these ideas will help you explore the unique qualities of this nutritious fruit.
Dish 1
Breadfruit curry delight
Breadfruit curry is a delicious way to enjoy this fruit.
Simply peel and cube the breadfruit, and cook it with onions, garlic, ginger, and your choice of spices, such as turmeric and cumin.
Add coconut milk for creaminess, and let it simmer until the breadfruit is tender.
This dish pairs well with rice or flatbreads, making it a hearty meal option.
Dish 2
Crispy breadfruit fries
For a healthier alternative to regular fries, try making crispy breadfruit fries.
Slice the peeled breadfruit into thin strips, and toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and any other seasonings you like.
Bake them in an oven until golden brown for a crunchy snack or side dish that everyone will love.
Dish 3
Creamy breadfruit soup
Creamy breadfruit soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic before adding cubed breadfruit, along with vegetable broth.
Once everything is cooked through, blend it until smooth for a creamy texture.
Season with herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor.
Dish 4
Breadfruit stir-fry sensation
Breadfruit stir-fry is an easy way to incorporate this fruit into your diet without much fuss.
Cut the peeled breadfruit into thin slices or cubes, then stir-fry them with vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in soy sauce or tamari.
This quick dish makes an excellent lunch option when served over rice or noodles.
Dish 5
Savory breadfruit pancakes
Savory pancakes made from grated raw breadfruits are an interesting twist on traditional recipes.
Mix grated raw breadfruits with flour, water, salt, and spices like cumin powder. Cook in a skillet until both sides are golden brown.
These pancakes can be served with chutneys or yogurt, making them a versatile breakfast or snack option.