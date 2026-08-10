Love trying new foods? Try these 5 breadfruit recipes

Breadfruit curry is a delicious twist on the traditional curry.

The fruit is diced and cooked with coconut milk, spices like turmeric and cumin, and vegetables such as bell peppers and peas.

The result is a creamy, flavorful dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.

The natural creaminess of breadfruit makes it an ideal base for curries, soaking up flavors beautifully.