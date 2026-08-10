Love trying new foods? Try these 5 breadfruit recipes
What's the story
Breadfruit is a versatile tropical fruit that is slowly becoming a favorite among culinary enthusiasts. With its starchy texture and mild flavor, it can be used in several dishes. Here are five innovative recipes that highlight the unique qualities of breadfruit, giving you a chance to try something new in the kitchen. From savory to sweet, these recipes show how adaptable this fruit can be.
Dish 1
Breadfruit curry delight
Breadfruit curry is a delicious twist on the traditional curry.
The fruit is diced and cooked with coconut milk, spices like turmeric and cumin, and vegetables such as bell peppers and peas.
The result is a creamy, flavorful dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
The natural creaminess of breadfruit makes it an ideal base for curries, soaking up flavors beautifully.
Dish 2
Crispy breadfruit chips
For those who love crunchy snacks, breadfruit chips are an excellent option.
Simply slice the breadfruit thinly and fry or bake until crispy. Season with salt or your favorite spices for added flavor.
These chips can be enjoyed on their own or paired with dips like hummus or guacamole for a delightful snack experience.
Dish 3
Breadfruit fritters with herbs
Breadfruit fritters make for a tasty appetizer or side dish.
Grate the fruit and mix it with herbs like cilantro or parsley, along with onions and spices such as coriander powder and chili flakes.
Shape small patties and fry them until golden brown.
These fritters have a crispy exterior and soft inside that goes well with chutneys or sauces.
Dish 4
Sweet breadfruit pudding
For dessert lovers, sweet breadfruit pudding is an interesting option.
Cook mashed ripe breadfruit with milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon until thickened into a pudding-like consistency.
Chill before serving to let the flavors meld together perfectly.
This creamy dessert can be topped with nuts or dried fruits for added texture and sweetness.
Dish 5
Roasted breadfruit wedges
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of breadfruits while giving them a slightly caramelized exterior.
Cut the fruit into wedges, toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and rosemary if desired, then roast at a high temperature until tender inside yet crispy outside.
Perfect as an accompaniment at any meal table setting!