5 lesser-known waterfalls in Canada worth visiting
What's the story
Canada is home to some of the most stunning waterfalls in the world, but many of them are often crowded with tourists. If you want to escape the hustle and bustle, here are some lesser-known waterfalls that promise peace and serenity. These hidden gems allow you to experience nature's beauty without the throngs of visitors, making for an unforgettable journey into Canada's natural wonders.
#1
Explore Tews Falls in Hamilton
Tews Falls is located in Hamilton's Spencer Gorge/Webster's Falls Conservation Area. At 41 meters high, it is one of the tallest waterfalls in Ontario.
Unlike its more famous neighbor, Dundas Peak, Tews Falls is less frequented by tourists.
You can enjoy a peaceful hike through lush trails and witness the waterfall from different vantage points, all while enjoying the tranquility of nature.
#2
Discover Ram Falls Provincial Park
Nestled in Alberta's Northern Rockies, Ram Falls Provincial Park is home to Ram Falls, a stunning 90-meter waterfall on the Bighorn River.
The park is ideal for those looking for solitude, with its remote location and limited access.
Visitors can explore hiking trails that lead to breathtaking views of the falls, surrounded by dense forests and rugged terrain.
#3
Visit Alexandra Falls in Wood Buffalo National Park
Alexandra Falls is located in Wood Buffalo National Park in northern Alberta. The waterfall plunges over a cliff into a deep gorge below.
The park is one of Canada's largest national parks, and it offers an expansive wilderness for exploration.
You can enjoy hiking or birdwatching while taking in the stunning views of this majestic waterfall.
#4
Experience Chilliwack River's Bridal Veil Falls
Bridal Veil Falls is located within Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park near Chilliwack, British Columbia.
It is a picturesque 60-meter waterfall cascading down rocky cliffs into a serene pool below.
The park is less frequented than other nearby attractions, such as Cultus Lake or Harrison Hot Springs. It gives visitors an opportunity to enjoy peaceful walks along well-maintained trails through lush forests.
Tip 5
Unwind at Athabasca Falls's tranquil surroundings
Athabasca Falls, located just outside Jasper townsite in Jasper National Park, is famous for its powerful flow over hard rock formations.
This creates a series of cascades, culminating in a dramatic drop into a narrow canyon below.
While the park draws a lot of visitors year-round, the fall's remote location provides ample opportunities for solitude amid breathtaking scenery.