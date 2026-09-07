Bridge exercise: A simple move for stronger glutes and core
What's the story
The bridge exercise is a simple yet effective workout that can be done without any equipment. It mainly targets the glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles. By doing this exercise regularly, you can improve your stability, posture, and overall strength. The bridge exercise is perfect for beginners, as it can be done anywhere and doesn't require much space or gear. Here are some benefits and tips for doing the bridge exercise.
#1
Strengthening core muscles
The bridge exercise is also great for strengthening the core muscles.
When you lift your hips off the ground, you engage your abdominal muscles, which helps in building endurance and stability.
A strong core is important for maintaining good posture and preventing back pain.
By including bridges in your workout routine, you can improve your core strength over time.
#2
Enhancing glute power
Bridges are also an amazing way to target the gluteal muscles.
These muscles are responsible for hip movement and stability while walking or running.
By doing bridges regularly, you can increase the power of your glutes, which, in turn, enhances athletic performance and reduces the risk of injury during physical activities.
#3
Improving flexibility
The bridge exercise also improves flexibility by stretching the hip flexors and lower back muscles.
When you lift your hips in a bridge pose, these areas are gently stretched, which improves mobility over time.
Improved flexibility can help you perform daily activities with greater ease and reduce muscle tension.
For those recovering from injuries or surgeries involving lower body muscles, bridges provide a low-impact way to regain strength without putting too much stress on joints.