Pumpkin for breakfast? Try these delicious ideas
What's the story
Pumpkin is a versatile ingredient that can add a unique flavor to your breakfast. Not only does it taste good, but it is also packed with nutrients such as vitamin A, fiber, and potassium. You can use pumpkin in a variety of dishes to make your morning meals healthy and delicious. Here are five pumpkin breakfast ideas that can help you start your day on a nutritious note.
Dish 1
Pumpkin oatmeal delight
Pumpkin oatmeal is a warm and comforting breakfast option.
Simply cook rolled oats with water or milk, and add canned pumpkin puree.
Spice it up with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a touch of maple syrup for sweetness.
This dish provides fiber to keep you full, and antioxidants to support your health.
Dish 2
Pumpkin smoothie bowl
A pumpkin smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to enjoy breakfast.
Blend together pumpkin puree, banana, yogurt or plant-based alternative, and a splash of almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with granola, chia seeds, and sliced almonds for added texture.
This vibrant bowl is rich in vitamins C and E.
Dish 3
Pumpkin pancakes with spice twist
For those who love pancakes in the morning, try adding pumpkin to your batter for an autumnal twist.
Mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger powder, sugar, milk or plant-based milk substitute, and pumpkin puree until smooth.
Cook on a griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve with honey or syrup.
Dish 4
Savory pumpkin breakfast hash
For a savory option, try making a pumpkin breakfast hash.
Saute diced potatoes with onions in olive oil until tender. Add cubed pumpkin pieces, along with bell peppers for color.
Season with salt, pepper, paprika, or herbs like thyme or rosemary, if you like.
Cook until everything is well combined. Serve hot.
Dish 5
Pumpkin chia pudding
Chia pudding is an easy-prep overnight breakfast.
Mix chia seeds with coconut milk, or any other preferred liquid, in equal parts.
Stir in vanilla extract, and sweeten with honey or agave syrup, if desired.
Finally, fold in the pureed pumpkin. Let it sit overnight in the refrigerator.
Garnish with nuts before serving the next morning.