Don't throw those broccoli stems! Try these tasty recipes instead
What's the story
Often overlooked, broccoli stems are a nutritious and versatile part of the vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. Packed with fiber and vitamins, they offer a crunchy texture and mild flavor that can enhance many recipes. By utilizing these stems, you not only reduce food waste but also add an economical ingredient to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use broccoli stems in your cooking routine.
Dish 1
Broccoli stem stir-fry
Broccoli stem stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural crunchiness of the stems.
Slice the stems thinly, and sauté them with garlic, soy sauce, and your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers or carrots.
This dish makes for a colorful addition to your table while ensuring you get the most out of your broccoli purchase.
Dish 2
Creamy broccoli stem soup
Transform broccoli stems into a creamy soup by simmering them with onions, potatoes, and vegetable broth until tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a comforting soup that is rich in flavor, without being heavy on calories.
A splash of cream or coconut milk can be added for extra richness, if desired.
Dish 3
Broccoli stem slaw
Broccoli stem slaw makes for a refreshing alternative to traditional coleslaw.
Grate the stems and mix them with shredded cabbage, carrots, and a tangy dressing made from vinegar, mustard, and honey.
This crunchy slaw makes an excellent side dish for barbecues or as a topping for sandwiches.
Dish 4
Roasted broccoli stem chips
Roasted broccoli stem chips provide a healthy snack option that is easy to prepare.
Just slice the stems thinly, toss them with olive oil and spices like paprika or garlic powder, and roast until crispy.
These chips make for an excellent substitute for regular potato chips without compromising on taste.
Dish 5
Broccoli stem pesto
Broccoli stem pesto is an innovative twist on the classic sauce.
Blend peeled broccoli stems with basil leaves, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth.
Use this vibrant green pesto as a spread on sandwiches or as a sauce over pasta dishes for added nutrition.