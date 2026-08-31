Broccoli v/s kale: Which one is healthier?
What's the story
Broccoli and kale are two of the most popular leafy greens, both known for their health benefits. While they may look similar, they differ in terms of nutrient content. Knowing these differences can help you make better dietary choices. Here, we take a look at the key nutrient differences between broccoli and kale, and how each can benefit your health.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Both broccoli and kale are rich in vitamins, but they differ in their vitamin profiles.
Kale is particularly high in vitamin K, offering over 600% of the daily recommended intake per serving.
Broccoli also provides a good amount of vitamin K, but it is more famous for its vitamin C content, offering about 135% of the daily value per serving.
Both vitamins are important for bone health and immune function.
#2
Mineral richness explored
When it comes to minerals, broccoli takes the lead with higher amounts of calcium and potassium than kale.
Calcium is essential for bone health, while potassium helps regulate blood pressure.
Kale, on the other hand, offers more iron than broccoli, which is important for transporting oxygen in the blood.
Both greens offer unique mineral benefits that can complement different dietary needs.
#3
Fiber content analysis
Fiber is another important nutrient where both broccoli and kale shine, but with slight differences.
Broccoli has more fiber per serving than kale, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
Kale still offers a good amount of fiber that helps with digestive health, but is slightly lower than what broccoli offers.
#4
Antioxidant properties examined
Antioxidants are important for fighting oxidative stress in the body, and both broccoli and kale are rich in them.
Kale is particularly high in flavonoids and carotenoids, which are known for their antioxidant properties.
Broccoli also has sulforaphane, a compound that has been studied for its potential cancer-fighting properties.
Including either green can boost your antioxidant intake significantly.