How to improve shoulder mobility with a broomstick
What's the story
Broomstick drills are an effective way to improve shoulder mobility, particularly for beginners. These drills use a simple broomstick to enhance flexibility and range of motion in the shoulders. By adding these exercises to your routine, you can improve posture, reduce the risk of injury, and improve overall upper body function. Here are five beginner-friendly broomstick shoulder mobility drills that can be easily performed at home or in the gym.
Tip 1
Overhead shoulder stretch
The overhead shoulder stretch is a basic but effective drill to improve flexibility.
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the broomstick overhead with both hands.
Slowly lower one hand behind your back while keeping the other arm extended upward.
This movement stretches the shoulder muscles and improves their range of motion.
Repeat on both sides for balanced flexibility.
Tip 2
Shoulder dislocates
Shoulder dislocates are great for increasing shoulder joint mobility.
Hold the broomstick with both hands at a wide grip in front of you.
Keeping your arms straight, raise the stick over your head and behind you until it touches your lower back or as far as is comfortable.
Reverse the motion to return to the starting position.
This drill works on the rotator cuff muscles and improves overall shoulder health.
Tip 3
Scapular wall slides
Scapular wall slides target scapular movement and stability.
Stand facing a wall with your elbows bent at 90 degrees and pressed against it, holding the broomstick horizontally at eye level.
Slide your arms up along the wall while keeping them bent, and then lower them back down without losing contact with the wall or stick.
Tip 4
External rotation drill
The external rotation drill focuses on strengthening the rotator cuff muscles, which are essential for shoulder stability.
Hold one end of the broomstick with one hand while placing the other end on an elevated surface, like a table or chair seat height, at the level where you stand beside it.
Keeping your elbow close to your body throughout each repetition cycle, rotate outwardly away from the centerline before returning inwardly again under control.
Tip 5
Arm circles with broomstick
Arm circles with a broomstick enhance dynamic mobility around the shoulders.
Hold the stick horizontally in front of you, arms extended outwardly.
Gradually make small circular motions, increasing the size of each circle over time.
This continues until you reach a desired diameter, ensuring a full range of motion without strain or discomfort.
This is achieved through consistent practice and effort.