Brussels sprouts and chestnuts: A combo worth tasting
What's the story
Brussels sprouts and chestnuts make an amazing pair, bringing out the best in each other. The earthy flavor of Brussels sprouts and the nutty sweetness of chestnuts make for a delightful combination that can elevate any meal. Here are five pairing ideas that highlight the unique qualities of both ingredients, making them perfect for any occasion. Whether you are looking for a new side dish or an innovative main course, these ideas will inspire you to experiment with this dynamic duo.
Puree delight
Roasted Brussels sprouts with chestnut puree
Roasting Brussels sprouts brings out their natural sweetness and gives them a crispy texture.
Pairing them with a chestnut puree makes the dish creamy and rich, without overpowering the sprouts' flavor.
The puree is made by blending cooked chestnuts with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
This combination makes for a sophisticated side dish that goes well with any main course.
Sweet crunch
Brussels sprouts salad with candied chestnuts
A salad of raw Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced and tossed with candied chestnuts, makes for a refreshing yet indulgent treat.
The candied chestnuts add a sweet crunch that contrasts beautifully with the slightly bitter taste of raw Brussels sprouts.
Toss in some dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds for an extra burst of flavor and color.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried Brussels sprouts and chestnuts
Stir-frying is a quick way to prepare Brussels sprouts while retaining their crunchiness.
Add roasted or boiled chestnuts to the mix, and you get an earthy depth to the dish.
Season with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for an Asian-inspired twist that complements both ingredients perfectly.
Soup warmth
Creamy Brussels sprout soup with chestnut garnish
A creamy soup made from pureed Brussels sprouts is elevated with the addition of chopped chestnuts as a garnish.
The chestnuts add texture contrast against the smooth soup base while enhancing its flavor profile with their nutty notes.
Top off each bowl with some freshly cracked black pepper for added warmth.
Gratin bake
Gratin of Brussels sprouts and chestnuts
A gratin of Brussels sprouts and chestnuts is comfort food at its best.
The Brussels sprouts are blanched and layered with cooked chestnuts in a baking dish.
They are topped with cheese and breadcrumbs, and baked till golden brown.
This dish is hearty and perfect for sharing on a chilly evening.