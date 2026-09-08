How to make bohemian bubble braids at home
What's the story
Bohemian bubble braids are the latest trend in hair styling, giving you a chic and effortless look. This hairstyle combines the classic braid with modern twists, making it perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to add some flair to your everyday look or want something special for an event, bohemian bubble braids are versatile, stylish, and easy to achieve. Here's how to get this trendy hairstyle.
Tip 1
Choosing the right hair length
To achieve the perfect bohemian bubble braid, hair length is key.
Ideally, long hair works best as it gives more volume and flexibility to create those lovely bubbles.
However, if you have medium-length hair, you can still pull off this style by adding extensions for extra length and fullness.
Tip 2
Preparing your hair properly
Before you start braiding, make sure your hair is clean and dry.
Applying a little mousse or styling cream can help in keeping the texture intact all day long.
If your hair is slippery, using a texturizing spray can help in gripping the strands better while braiding.
Tip 3
Mastering the bubble technique
The key to mastering bohemian bubble braids is knowing how to create those signature bubbles.
Start by making a regular braid, but instead of tightly pulling each section through, leave some space between them.
After securing each section with an elastic band, gently tug on each segment to puff it out into a bubble shape.
This gives volume and dimension to the braid.
Tip 4
Accessorizing your braid
Adding accessories can take your bohemian bubble braid up a notch.
Think of using colorful ribbons or beads woven through the braid for a pop of color and personality.
Floral clips or pins can also be added for an elegant touch, making the hairstyle even more special, without overpowering it.
Tip 5
Maintaining your style all day long
To ensure that your bohemian bubble braid stays put all day long, spritz some light-hold hairspray over it after styling.
This keeps everything in place without making it stiff or unnatural looking.
If you want to refresh any fallen bubbles during the day, just re-adjust them gently without disturbing other parts of the braid too much.