Turn a basic ponytail into a fun bubble braid
What's the story
Bubble braids have become the latest trend in hair styling, giving a fun and playful twist to the traditional braid. The style is all about creating puffy bubbles along the length of the braid, giving it a voluminous and textured look. Perfect for any occasion, bubble braids can be customized in a number of ways to suit different hair types and lengths. Here's how to style them like a pro.
Tip 1
Choosing the right tools
To achieve perfect bubble braids, you need the right tools.
Start with soft hair ties or elastics to avoid breakage.
A fine-tooth comb will help you detangle your hair before styling.
Hairpins can be used for securing loose strands or adding extra volume at certain sections.
A light-hold hairspray can keep everything in place without making your hair stiff.
Tip 2
Preparing your hair
Before you start styling, make sure your hair is clean and dry.
Apply a heat protectant if you are using any heated tools, like curling irons or straighteners, beforehand.
Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb to remove knots gently.
If you have naturally straight hair, consider adding some waves using a curling iron for added texture.
Tip 3
Creating the perfect bubble effect
To create the signature bubble effect, start by tying your hair into a high ponytail at first.
Secure it with an elastic band about two inches from the top of the ponytail's length.
Gently tug on sections of the ponytail between each elastic band to form bubbles along its length.
Repeat this process down the ponytail until you reach the end.
Tip 4
Personalizing your style
Personalize your bubble braid by adding accessories like ribbons or beads for extra flair.
You can also experiment with different partings. Experiment with a center or side part based on what suits you best.
For those with shorter hair lengths who want to try this trend, consider using clip-in extensions for added length and volume before styling.