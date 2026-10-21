Why you should know about buchu tea
What's the story
Buchu tea, made from the leaves of the South African buchu plant, is a natural remedy for stress. Traditionally used for its medicinal properties, this herbal tea is gaining popularity as a natural way to calm the mind and body. Here is how buchu tea can help you relax and reduce stress levels.
#1
Origins and traditional uses
Buchu has been used for centuries in South Africa. Indigenous communities used it for its anti-inflammatory and diuretic properties.
The leaves are rich in essential oils, which are believed to have calming effects.
Traditionally, buchu was consumed as a tea or used in poultices to treat various ailments.
#2
How buchu tea helps reduce stress
The essential oils in buchu leaves are thought to have a soothing effect on the nervous system.
Drinking buchu tea may help lower anxiety by promoting relaxation.
The natural compounds in the leaves are believed to interact with neurotransmitters in the brain, potentially leading to a calmer state of mind.
#3
Preparing buchu tea at home
Preparing buchu tea at home is simple and requires minimal ingredients.
Start with dried buchu leaves, which are easily available at health stores or online.
Steep one teaspoon of dried leaves in hot water for five minutes. Strain before drinking.
You can enjoy it plain or add honey for sweetness, if desired.
#4
Potential health benefits beyond stress relief
Apart from reducing stress, buchu tea may offer other health benefits due to its antioxidant properties.
It is said to support digestive health by easing bloating and discomfort after meals.
Some people also use it as part of their skincare routine due to its anti-inflammatory effects on the skin when applied topically or consumed regularly.