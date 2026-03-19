You must explore these architectural marvels in Budapest

Budapest, the capital of Hungary , is famous for its stunning architecture and rich history. The city is dotted with a number of historic buildings that speak volumes about its colorful past. For those interested in exploring the architectural marvels of this beautiful city, here are some must-visit sites. Each of these buildings gives a glimpse into different eras and styles that shaped Budapest's skyline.

#1 The grandeur of Buda Castle Buda Castle is a historic palace complex that dominates the skyline of Castle Hill. The site has been home to Hungarian kings for centuries and now houses the Hungarian National Gallery and the Budapest History Museum. The castle's Baroque architecture is a testament to its historical importance. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the Danube River and Pest side from its courtyards.

#2 St. Stephen's Basilica: A neoclassical masterpiece St. Stephen's Basilica is one of Budapest's most important buildings and a stunning example of neoclassical architecture. Named after Hungary's first king, it features a magnificent dome that rises above the city skyline. Inside, visitors can admire intricate mosaics and frescoes that depict various scenes from history. The basilica also offers a viewing platform with breathtaking views of Budapest.

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#3 Parliament Building: A Gothic Revival icon The Hungarian Parliament Building is an iconic symbol of Budapest, showcasing stunning Gothic Revival architecture. Situated along the banks of the Danube River, it is one of Europe's largest parliament buildings. Guided tours take visitors through its grand halls and chambers, adorned with ornate details like the crown jewels of Hungary on display in its dome.

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