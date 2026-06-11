You must visit these thermal baths in Budapest
What's the story
Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is famous for its thermal baths. The city has over 100 hot springs, making it a perfect destination for those looking for wellness and relaxation. The baths have been a part of Budapest's culture for centuries, giving visitors a unique chance to experience traditional European bathing rituals. From historical sites to modern facilities, Budapest's thermal baths have something for everyone.
#1
Gellert Baths: A historical gem
Gellert Baths is one of Budapest's most famous thermal bath complexes. Situated in a stunning Art Nouveau building, the baths combine history and relaxation. Established in the early 20th century, Gellert Baths features indoor and outdoor pools filled with mineral-rich waters. The architectural beauty of the place makes it a popular tourist attraction, as well as a wellness center.
#2
Szechenyi Baths: A grand experience
Szechenyi Baths is among Europe's largest medicinal bath complexes. Situated in the City Park, this complex features 18 pools, both indoors and outdoors. The Neo-Baroque architecture adds to the grandeur of the place. Famous for its healing thermal waters, Szechenyi Baths is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. You can enjoy a variety of treatments, from massages to saunas, here.
#3
Rudas Baths: A blend of tradition and modernity
Rudas Baths is famous for its traditional Turkish-style baths, combined with modern wellness services. The 16th-century Ottoman-era structure has been renovated to include a rooftop pool with stunning views of Budapest's skyline. Rudas offers both gender-specific days and mixed-gender days for bathing enthusiasts looking for an authentic, yet contemporary, experience.
#4
Kiraly Baths: A hidden treasure
Kiraly Baths is one of Budapest's hidden treasures, owing to its historical significance and unique ambiance. Built during Ottoman rule in the 16th century, Kiraly retains much of its original architecture while providing modern amenities, like steam rooms and saunas. This lesser-known bathhouse offers an intimate setting away from the crowds of more popular spots, like Szechenyi or Gellert.