Budget-friendly DIY reed diffusers in Africa

By Simran Jeet 11:08 am Jan 03, 202511:08 am

What's the story Making your own reed diffuser is an easy and affordable way to keep your home smelling great without resorting to costly store-bought air fresheners. This article delves into how you can create your own reed diffusers with materials readily available in Africa, guaranteeing a lovely scent in your living spaces without breaking the bank.

Selecting the right container

The first step in making your DIY reed diffuser is selecting the right container. Choose glass or ceramic because they are non-porous materials, meaning the oil won't leak through. Old perfume bottles, mason jars, or any small glass bottle would work perfectly. Pick one with a small opening. This will slow down the evaporation of the oils.

Choosing your scent

Essential oils are the lifeblood of reed diffusers, changing the atmosphere of any room. In Africa, you can find these oils at a fraction of the cost in stores. Go-to options are lavender for calm, lemon for a clean feel, and eucalyptus for a healthy vibe. Mixing two or three oils lets you create your own signature scent without breaking the bank.

Preparing your reed sticks

You can purchase commercial reed sticks, but a cheaper option is to use bamboo skewers or thin wooden sticks (like the ones used for satay). Just cut the skewers to the desired height for your container and make sure to remove any sharp ends. The number of sticks you use determines how strong the scent will be - more sticks mean a stronger smell, but also faster oil usage.

Mixing your diffuser oil

To make your diffuser oil blend, mix one-fourth cup of baby oil (because it's fragrance-free) with 20-30 drops of your favorite essential oils in a bowl. Baby oil serves as a carrier oil, facilitating the even diffusion of the aroma without rapid evaporation. If you like an alcohol-based diffuser that spreads fragrance more quickly, combine one-fourth cup of rubbing alcohol with 20-30 drops of essential oil.

Assembling and maintaining your diffuser

Once you have everything prepared - your container, your scented oil mix, and your reeds - you can assemble your diffuser. Simply pour the oil mix into the container and then place the reeds into it. To maintain the best performance, flip the sticks once a week to promote even scent dispersion. The reeds will last approximately a month before requiring a refill or replacement of parts.