5 simple wrist stretches to improve flexibility
What's the story
Wrist stretches are an important part of any fitness regimen, especially for those looking to strengthen their arms. By improving flexibility and reducing the risk of injury, these stretches can prove to be a great addition to your workout. Here are five effective wrist stretches that can help you build stronger arms. They are easy to do and can be done anywhere, making them perfect for anyone looking to improve their arm strength.
Flexor stretch
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm.
To do this stretch, extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing up.
Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms.
This stretch helps improve flexibility and reduce tension in the forearm muscles.
Extensor stretch
Wrist extensor stretch
The wrist extensor stretch focuses on the muscles on top of your forearm.
Extend one arm forward with your palm facing down.
Using your other hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating with the other arm.
This stretch helps enhance mobility and reduce stiffness.
Prayer stretch
Prayer stretch
The prayer stretch is great for overall wrist flexibility and forearm strengthening.
Start by placing both palms together in front of your chest as if you are praying.
Slowly lower your hands toward your waist while keeping them pressed together until you feel a stretch in both wrists and forearms.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before releasing.
Reverse prayer stretch
Reverse prayer stretch
The reverse prayer stretch is the opposite of the prayer stretch, targeting different muscle groups in the forearms.
Start by placing both palms together behind your back at the lower spine level.
Slowly raise them upwards towards your shoulder blades while keeping your elbows straight until you feel a mild tension in the wrists and forearms area.
Hold for 15-30 seconds before releasing.
Rotations
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations are simple yet effective exercises that improve joint mobility and strengthen arm muscles over time when done regularly.
Start by extending one arm forward at shoulder height with fingers pointing downwards.
Rotate the wrist clockwise 10 times, then counterclockwise another 10 times. Repeat the same with the other arm.
These movements, when practiced consistently, lead to improved joint function and muscle endurance.