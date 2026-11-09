5 easy bun hairstyles for a quick style switch
What's the story
Buns are a versatile and timeless hairstyle that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. From casual outings to elegant events, a bun can be styled to suit different settings and personal styles. Here are five versatile bun hairstyles that can easily transition from day to night, giving you flexibility and style without the fuss of frequent hair changes.
#1
Classic low bun
The classic low bun is a go-to for its simplicity and elegance. Perfect for a day at work or a casual brunch, this style keeps hair neatly tucked away while looking polished.
For an evening look, you can enhance the low bun with accessories like decorative pins or a headband. This way, it transforms into a sophisticated hairstyle, ideal for formal gatherings.
#2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is the perfect combination of casual and chic.
Ideal for day-to-day errands or relaxed get-togethers, this hairstyle gives an effortless vibe.
To amp it up for night events, you can pull out a few strands around your face or add volume with teasing. This gives a more refined look while retaining the laid-back charm.
#3
Sleek high bun
A sleek high bun screams modern elegance, making it ideal for both professional settings and evening occasions.
This style is all about neatness and precision, giving you a sharp silhouette that goes well with formal attire.
You can add a few gel or serum to tame flyaways, and add shine, making it even more striking.
#4
Braided side bun
The braided side bun mixes texture with sophistication, making it perfect for day-to-day wear and special occasions.
The braid adds an element of interest to the side bun, making it perfect for casual outings or parties.
For a more formal look, you can opt for finer braids, or add hair accessories like clips or ribbons.
#5
Twisted low chignon
The twisted low chignon is an elegant hairstyle that works well for day and night.
The twists give a sophisticated touch that is perfect for office wear during the day.
In the evening, you can amp it up with statement earrings or a decorative comb, making it perfect for weddings or formal events.