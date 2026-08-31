How to make stylish buns with chopsticks
What's the story
Chopsticks are not just for eating; they can also be a stylish hair accessory. Using chopsticks, you can create elegant bun hairstyles that are perfect for any occasion. This technique is simple, yet effective, giving you the ability to experiment with different looks without any fancy tools. Whether you're going for a casual day out or a formal event, chopstick buns are versatile and easy to achieve.
#1
Classic twisted bun
The classic twisted bun is an evergreen hairstyle you can achieve with chopsticks in no time.
Just twist your hair into a rope braid and wrap it around itself at the nape of your neck.
Secure it with chopsticks by inserting them through the bun from different angles.
This style works best with medium to long hair and gives you a polished look without any fuss.
#2
Messy top knot
If you want a relaxed and carefree vibe, the messy top knot is ideal.
Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely before wrapping it around the base of the ponytail.
Secure the style by inserting chopsticks through the knot, letting some strands fall out for an effortless look.
This hairstyle is perfect for casual outings or when you want comfort with style.
#3
Low chignon with flair
A low chignon is perfect for formal occasions and can be given a flair with chopsticks.
Start by gathering your hair at the nape of your neck and twisting it into a low chignon shape.
Insert chopsticks horizontally or diagonally through the bun for added interest and security.
This elegant style is ideal for weddings or professional settings.
#4
Side-swept bun elegance
For those who prefer asymmetry, the side-swept bun is a chic option.
Sweep all your hair to one side, and twist it loosely before pinning it near one ear with chopsticks.
This way, you create an elegant silhouette that highlights facial features beautifully while keeping everything in place securely.
#5
Braided bun with chopsticks
Combining braids with buns gives you texture and volume.
Start by braiding sections of your hair before gathering them into a bun at the back or side of your head.
Secure everything using chopsticks inserted through both braids and the bun itself.
This way, you get a cohesive look that's both intricate and easy to manage.